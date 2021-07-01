Maine reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional death, hours after the state of civil emergency for the pandemic came to an end.

With vaccinations tamping down cases, the Mills administration ended the state of civil emergency on Wednesday. All COVID-19 restrictions enacted by the state have been lifted, but remaining are federal masking requirements in airports and while taking public transportation. Invoking the “state of civil emergency” – which began on March 15, 2020 and lasted through Wednesday – granted the Mills administration broad powers to impose sweeping restrictions on masking, gathering sizes, school operations and many other aspects of life during the pandemic.

“It’s not that we’ve cured the disease, or that we’ve banned the virus or removed the pandemic forever from our lives, or that we’ve thrown caution to the wind or that everything now is exactly how it was 16 months ago, but the state of civil emergency is no longer necessary,” said Gov. Janet Mills in a media briefing on Wednesday. “It is over and it is time.”

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,054 cases of COVID-19, and 859 deaths. Through Thursday, 786,461 people in Maine have received the final dose of the COVID-19 shot, representing 58.5 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.

Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director, and Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, held a final regularly-scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday in Augusta. The Maine CDC had held 190 such briefings over the past year.

Shah said the vaccines are very effective at preventing COVID-19, and are the bulk of the reason why cases, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted.

“COVID-19 vaccines have fundamentally altered our relationship to COVID-19,” Shah said. “A year ago our lives revolved around the virus, like earth around the sun, but now for those who are fully vaccinated the virus effectively revolves around them, unable to cause much harm.”

This story will be updated.

