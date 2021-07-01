The Maine Senate defeated a bill late Wednesday that sought to make drug possession for personal use a civil violation instead of a crime.

The concept had vocal support from people in recovery, medical providers, faith groups and other advocates. They argued Maine needed to stop using law enforcement to solve a public health crisis. But L.D. 967 faced opposition from some legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, and the Mills administration. They said police and prosecutors have tools that can help people get into treatment and maintain their recovery.

The debate played out in the wake of the deadliest year yet for overdoses in Maine. A record 504 people died of a drug overdose in 2020, a 33 percent increase over the 380 people who died in 2019. Data from the first four months of the year suggests 2021 could be even worse.

Votes in both chambers were close. The bill passed the House of Representatives two weeks ago by a 77-62 vote, but it failed in the Senate on Wednesday, 14-18.

“The Senate had an opportunity to provide people with desperately needed relief, and it failed,” said Courtney Allen, policy director at the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project. “We need to change our drug laws if we want to save lives. L.D. 967 would have saved the state money and reinvested resources from the criminal system into access to recovery services. People need treatment and support to enter sustained recovery, not arrest and a criminal record.”

Even if the Senate passed the bill, it’s likely Gov. Janet Mills would have vetoed, and there likely wouldn’t have been enough lawmaker support to overturn a veto.

If the bill had become law, Maine would have become the second state to decriminalize drug possession. Instead of going to jail, a person who has heroin or other substances in their possession would have been required to pay a fine of up to $100 or get a health assessment, a potential first step to treatment. Selling or distributing drugs would still have been illegal, but this bill could have been a dramatic change in the law for people who use them.

At least 1,500 people are charged with drug possession every year in Maine. A fiscal note estimated this proposal would have cost the state $500,000 in court fines but saved the Department of Corrections more than $1 million by imprisoning fewer people.

Under Maine’s current drug laws, possessing less than 200 milligrams of most drugs is generally a misdemeanor, and people convicted face up to 364 days in jail. Having more than 200 milligrams is usually a felony on its own and carries a potential sentence of up to five years in state prison. The amount considered “personal use” varies by drug and by person, but advocates and those in recovery have said 200 milligrams is a very small amount, and a person with substance use disorder would likely be using 10 times or more than that in a day.

In 2001, Portugal decriminalized small amounts of drugs. People now get a warning, a fine or a treatment referral instead of a jail sentence. Research there has shown that the number of people receiving addiction treatment rose, while overdose deaths and new cases of HIV among drug users dropped. Some other countries, including the Netherlands, have taken similar steps.

Last year, Oregon voters became the first in the United States to decriminalize possession for personal use, and Maine’s bill was modeled after that approach. The ballot measure took effect this year, so it is still too soon to know its impact.

Other states considered similar proposals this year. For example, Washington’s governor signed a major overhaul of the law on possession, requiring diversion for the first two incidents and reducing the third from a felony to a misdemeanor. Vermont recently decriminalized the possession of buprenorphine without a prescription, a drug that is used to treat opioid use disorder. Both laws will expire in two years, giving those states time to assess them before making any reforms permanent. Maine’s bill did not include such a clause.

Lawmakers on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee considered a compromise that would have allowed the first two instances of drug possession to be civil violations before a third would be a misdemeanor crime. They ultimately could not reach a consensus about the best approach, divided even among the Democrats on the committee. The Senate considered a similar amendment Wednesday, but still did not pass the bill.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »