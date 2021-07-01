Gentle Temper is the midcoast-based duo of Ryan Meier and Marion Earley, and they’re releasing their debut EP on Friday.

The band formed in 2016 while they were both living in Boston, but two years ago, they relocated to Earley’s home state of Maine.

The first single is “Same Blood,” released on June 18.

The band will be playing at a pop-up version of the Levitate Music and Arts Festival happening in August in Marshfield, Massachusetts. (Find tickets and info here.) They’re playing other shows in Massachusetts this summer and at Sun Tiki Studios in Portland this fall. Details on all of these performances here.

“Same Blood” will grab you right out of the gate. Gentle Temper’s Bandcamp page explains that Earley initially wrote the song about a feeling of loss and isolation before shifting into a theme of acceptance.

Here’s “Same Blood:”

