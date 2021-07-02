CORINNA — Two parents in Maine have been arrested after their 11-month-old baby overdosed on drugs in their home.
The two people were arrested in Corinna after officials received a call that the baby girl was in medical distress, the Bangor Daily News reported. The overdose happened on the morning of June 26.
Officials said the baby was found in cardiac arrest and taken to a hospital, where she was resuscitated and stabilized. She was then flown to another hospital in Bangor.
Officials said an investigation found there was fentanyl in several rooms of the house, including in the bedroom of the child, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The two people were charged with aggravated furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes.
The parents were taken to Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on Thursday. It was unclear if they had hired attorneys.
