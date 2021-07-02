Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker on a Behind Closed Doors Tour Saturday, July 3, from 10-11:30 a.m.

There’s something new to see whether you are a first-time or repeat visitor on this leisurely in-depth tour that includes rooms and stories not included on the general tour. Located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset, overlooking the Sheepscot River, this mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived here for over 140 years.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Space is very limited. Admission is $15 for members of Historic New England or $25 for nonmembers. Buy tickets at my.historicnewengland.org/12641/cat-doors-1.

Castle Tucker was built in 1807 for Congressman and Judge Silas Lee. This was the dream home of Silas and his wife Tempe, who enjoyed a fashionable lifestyle in their new home. In 1858, Captain Richard Tucker Jr., eldest son of a Wiscasset shipping family, bought the house for his new and growing family. The Tuckers updated and redecorated to reflect the styles of their time. Hear the stories of this talented and unusual family as seen through the collection of personal letters saved by their granddaughter. Very little was changed in the house after 1900, including a kitchen with four generations of kitchen technology still in place where it was used.

The Behind Closed Doors Tour will be repeated on Saturday, July, 17 and Saturday, July 31. Historic New England tells the stories of over 400 years of life in New England through its historic houses, collections, publications and programs. For a full calendar of program dates, visit HistoricNewEngland.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: