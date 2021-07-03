Every year on June 1, social media feeds turn into a vision board of rainbows and glitter while Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” plays on loop in the background. Companies turn their logos into Pride flags, and ads promote a diverse, intersectional cast of characters shouting “love is love”– proving that businesses, too, support the LGBTQ+ community (at least when it’s beneficial).

For context, Pride is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which occurred on June 28, 1969, in Greenwich Village, New York City. What will we do now that it’s July? Will the allyship that was so loud, sassy and prideful over the past few weeks fade away and hibernate for the next 11 months?

Pride is about liberation for LGBTQ+ people, and those equal rights so fervently fought for shouldn’t be stored away, only to be recognized a year later. Pride is a time to celebrate LGBTQ+ joy, recognize systemic oppression and struggle and to continue building a brighter tomorrow.

LGBTQ+ people are LGBTQ+ every day. That is why we need allies every day, and that’s why Pride isn’t just reserved for June.

Now that it’s July, keep those Pride flags outside of your home or business. Shop LGBTQ+-owned small businesses. Donate to LGBTQ+ causes and nonprofits. Fight legislation that harms trans youth. Support the LGBTQ+ community by voting for candidates who recognize and prioritize the needs of the community. Call out microaggressions when you hear friends and family say something harmful. And please do your research and don’t support businesses or politicians who are anti-LGBTQ+.

Andrew Zarro

District 4 city councilor

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: