Ben Adey, Waynflete senior: A semifinalist as the third seed in the state singles tournament, Adey also went 9-2 to lead the Flyers to a 13th consecutive Class C state championship. In addition, he played lacrosse this spring and helped Waynflete win another state title, the ninth of his high school career in four different sports. He plans to attend Bates College.

Leif Boddie, Greely junior: A quarterfinalist as a freshman, Boddie drew the top seed in the state singles tournament and advanced to the semifinals with a three-set victory over Gabriel Naftoly. In team competition, Boddie was unbeaten and helped the Rangers reach Class B South finals.

George Cutone, Kennebunk freshman: Cutone blazed through his first season of high school competition without a loss. Seeded second, he won the state singles tournament with a 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory over Caleb Fockens and then led the Rams to a 16-0 record and the Class A state title, their first.

Caleb Fockens, Foxcroft Academy senior: Seeded fourth in singles, Fockens knocked off top seed Leif Boddie in the semifinal round and extended champion George Cutone to three sets in the final. Fockens was 12-0 in team competition and plans to attend Penn State Harrisburg in the fall.

Charlie Haberstock, Waterville junior: As the sixth seed, Haberstock advanced to the singles quarterfinals before falling 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to Ben Adey. In team competition, Haberstock led the Purple Panthers (15-1) to the Class B state final, their first such appearance since their 1998 Class A crown.

Brendan Mailloux, Portland senior: As the seventh seed, Mailloux reached the singles quarterfinals before falling to eventual champ George Cutone. In team play, Mailloux led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record and Class A South semifinal appearance. He plans to attend American University.

Gabriel Naftoly, Berwick Academy junior: Seeded eighth in the singles tournament, Naftoly edged No. 9 Ezra LeMole of Camden Hills in three sets before falling 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to Leif Boddie in the quarterfinals. In team play, Naftoly went 9-2 (both losses to singles champ George Cutone) for Berwick.

Dawson Turcotte, Skowhegan senior: As fifth seed in singles, Turcotte rallied past No. 12 Sean Flynn of John Bapst 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 before falling in the quarters to No. 4 Caleb Fockens. In team play, Turcotte was 12-1 as Skowhegan reached the A North quarterfinals. He plans to attend the University of New England.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Paul Gaylord, Kennebunk: After saying goodbye to five players who missed out on their senior season because of the pandemic, Gaylord figured his 31st spring of coaching would entail a rebuilding season, especially with an entirely new singles lineup. Instead, the Rams went 16-0 and earned the Class A state title, the first in program history. Freshman George Cutone and junior Will Smith in singles and seniors Owen Chestnut and Cooper Durcan in doubles never lost a match.

