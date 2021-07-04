I am a Daughter of the American Revolution. I am a direct descendant of one of the four Boston Martyrs. I know that what the Three Percenters believe is historically incorrect.
I have spent my life as a patriot and believe in American institutions. I have always believed that no matter how bad things became in my beloved country, the judicial branch would be the strongest pillar to protect us.
I no longer trust the judicial branch. I’m fearful that our democracy is dying. The U.S. Supreme Court is supposed to be nonpartisan. It is not. Our Supreme Court is looking more like Poland’s.
We are nearing tyranny of the minority and should all be concerned. We need to focus on learning critical thinking skills, or we are doomed.
Cynthia Callnan
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: Watching bird traffic can lead to nesting sites
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. Collins aligns herself with America’s past against its future
-
Food
A salad with chicken, berries and poppy seed dressing is a bright, light summer meal
-
Sports
Boys’ tennis: 2021 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Outdoors
Hiking in Maine: Here’s your tour guide for so many hikes and climbs in and around Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.