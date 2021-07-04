I am a Daughter of the American Revolution. I am a direct descendant of one of the four Boston Martyrs. I know that what the Three Percenters believe is historically incorrect.

I have spent my life as a patriot and believe in American institutions. I have always believed that no matter how bad things became in my beloved country, the judicial branch would be the strongest pillar to protect us.

I no longer trust the judicial branch. I’m fearful that our democracy is dying. The U.S. Supreme Court is supposed to be nonpartisan. It is not. Our Supreme Court is looking more like Poland’s.

We are nearing tyranny of the minority and should all be concerned. We need to focus on learning critical thinking skills, or we are doomed.

Cynthia Callnan

Saco

