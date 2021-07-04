PORTLAND – Boyd Herbert Drake passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2021 at his home in Portland.

Boyd was born May 23, 1946 in Portland. His parents were Boyd Ervel Drake and Elizabeth Geraldine Horr of Portland and Long Island.

He is survived by his sister, Linda J. Miller and brother-in-law David L. Miller of Lexington Twp; nephews Edward B. Miller and Chad D. Miller, nieces Carrie J. Schlup and Laura S. Miller; great-nephews Ryan Miller, Cody Miller, Ian Schlup, and Andrew Schlup; great-nieces Meagan Petersen, Kyra Mooney, Kelly Schlup, Krystyn Eldridge, Kinsey Johnson, and Brooke Davis; great-great-nieces Thea Mooney and Quinn Davis, and great-great-nephew Killion Johnson.

Boyd was predeceased by great-nephew, Matthew Eldridge.

For many summers Boyd commuted between Portland and Long Island to spend as much time as possible at the family cottage while working as a salesman for Prudential Insurance Company. He was an avid boater, mooring his boat Freedom off Front Beach near the cottage. When he decided not to have a boat any longer, he sold it and purchased a golf cart. He and his mother drove around Long Island many, many times enjoying the wonderful scenery and taking photographs. He had saved quite a collection of photos.

Boyd had been writing a book for about 10 years about Casco Bay, Long Island and the other islands down the Bay, the Navy during WWII on Long Island, etc. He was in the process of doing a bibliography so that he could publish the book in CD form. He was researching publishers when he suddenly passed. His sister would like to take up where he left off and get his book out to the public for sale to honor his memory.

Boyd never married and made his home with his mother following the death of his father in 1973. They shared their home until her death in October 2016 at the age of 100 years. He was her primary caregiver as she grew older. Caring for his aging mother slowed the progress of his book, but he managed to find the time to keep on researching and writing and had it pretty much completed. On some occasions Boyd consulted with his brother-in-law, David about the Navy ships that were in the harbor during the war. David is a retired career Navy man. Boyd’s sister Linda is a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and helped him with the family genealogy on Long Island. The family cottage was sold in 2016 and has been sorely missed after having had it in the family for 74 years.

In recent years, Boyd enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia on the CAT ferry with his sister and brother-in-law, taking CBL ferry trips to Bailey Island and visiting central Maine with his sister and brother-in-law, niece Laura and nephew Edward and his family.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A funeral service will commence at 12 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103.

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Boyd’s online memorial.

