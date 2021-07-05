Police have identified the driver of a pickup who they say drove erratically and “aggressively” before crashing in Lisbon Saturday as Robert Labossiere, 59, of Wakefield, Massachusetts.

According to a statement from Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee, police received reports of a pickup truck that was “all over the road” and driven “aggressively, going into the ditch, and driving around vehicles” on Route 196 in Topsham, heading toward Lisbon Falls

The Ford F-150 “came into Lisbon passing Lisbon officers moments before the vehicle crashed” between the Railroad Diner and the Rusty Lantern Irving Gas Station on Rt 196 in Lisbon Falls, according to McGee.

McGee stated that police had not been chasing the vehicle when it crashed.

Labossiere was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries.

There were no passengers in the truck, which was totaled.

The crash is under investigation, though police said speed and alcohol are factors.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact Lisbon Officer Glenn Darby or Sgt. Jeffrey Picard at (207) 353-2500 ext. 1.

