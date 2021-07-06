ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Nolan Levi Marston, born June 26 to Jennifer and Nathan Marston of Auburn. Grandparents are June and Larry Smith of Dixfield, and Val and Garry Marston of Mexico. Great-grandmother is Jeannette McDonald of Mexico.

Colton Jason Whitten, born June 29 to Christina Marie Coleman and Cole Brian Whitten of Sabattus. Grandparents are Donald Covert and Heidi Covert of Lewiston and Jason Whitten of Sabattus. Great-grandparents are Becky and William Lelansky of Lewiston, Tina and Adam Smith of Wales, and Brian and Marlene Whitten.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Cora Christine Kilton and Catherine Jean Kilton, born June 23 to Cameron Chad Kilton and Cara Jean Kilton (née White) of Monmouth. Grandparents are Holly White of Wiscasset, Nancy and Ken Mills of Washington, Burton Wilcox Sr. of Machias, and Francis Kilton of Jonesport.

Chase Thomas Mains, born June 24 to Travis Ralph Mains and Monica Suzanne Blunk of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Tom and Tammy Blunk of McComb, Ohio, Brenda Elder of Findlay, Ohio, Paula and Norm Crochere of Pownal, and Jeff Mains of Freeport.

Mason Christopher Small, born June 27 to Nicholas Andrew and Stephanie Angelina (Moore) Small of Dresden. Grandparents are Dianna Rugar of Lisbon, Arthur Thomas Moore III, of Brunswick and Mark and Cathy Small of Richmond. Great-grandparents are John and Lydia Spaulding, Ronn and Jaquie Young, James and Angelina Rugar ,and Arthur and Margaret Moore.

Graham David York, born June 28 to Bryan William York and Magaret (Maggie) Thomas York of Harspwell. Grandparents are Hugh Thomas, Jen and Eddie Stuart, and Gerry and Terry York, all of Harpswell.

