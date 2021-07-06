PORTLAND, ELLSWORTH

Conservation grant program seeks applicants

The Maine Community Foundation’s Conservation for All grant program, launched last year, seeks applications from organizations dedicated to helping Maine people access the outdoors.

The program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and our land and water. Grants up to $15,000 are available.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 2. Application and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.

Questions should be directed to Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or 412-0839.

ROCKPORT

Submissions sought for photography prize

Maine Media Workshops + College is currently accepting new submissions for the 2021 The Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture.

The prize of $20,000 is awarded annually to a photographer whose work demonstrates a compelling new vision in photographic portraiture. The jury selects three finalists each year who are invited to participate in an exhibit at the Griffin Museum of Photography. The prize is funded by the Arnold & Augusta Newman Foundation and administered by Maine Media Workshops + College. The Griffin Museum of Photography hosts the annual exhibition of work by the winner and finalists each October.

Go to mainemedia.edu/ANP for full details.

There is a $55 fee per submission.

ORONO

UMaine students win BioME Showcase awards

University of Maine Ph.D. students won first and third place in the college division of the 2021 Bioscience Association of Maine (BioME) Student Showcase.

Avery Bond, a student of microbiology, won first place for her presentation titled “Characterizing JC polyomavirus infection to identify potential targets for future therapies.” Michael Wilczek, also a student of microbiology, won third place for his presentation titled “Generating and analyzing large datasets to address questions in biomedical science.” Watch their presentations online.

The annual competition tasks college and high school students with presenting life-science-focused research projects to win cash and academic prizes.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Credit Union awards $10,000 scholarship to Brunswick grad

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has selected Brunswick High School graduating senior Luke Cheseldine as its $10,000 Atlantic College Scholarship recipient.

Atlantic also awarded scholarships to the following recipients:

Isabelle Hurlburt of Massabesic High School was awarded $5,000;

Abigail Toothaker of Sanford High School was awarded $2,500;

Halorie Kivler of Freeport High School was awarded $1,500;

Anna Snyder of Massabesic High School was awarded $1,000.

YARMOUTH

Middle school student places 2nd in history competition

Frank H. Harrison Middle School Grade 8 student Maya Faulstich earned second place for her individual performance in the 2021 National History Day competition, under the guidance of teacher Charlotte Agell.

Maya’s project, “A Climate Carol,” highlights how the Keep America Beautiful campaign in the 1950s-70s had a lasting negative influence on how the public thinks about litter and trash, and how they continue to influence public opinion today. In a clever twist she wrote the performance in the spirit of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

Other nationally recognized projects from Maine include our Outstanding Affiliate Award Winners. In the junior division, Jillian Muller, Charlotte McGreevy and Brittany Carrier from Buckfield Jr./Sr. High School were recognized for their documentary “Communicating with Children: How Fred Rogers Approached Tough Topics with Kids.” Uyen Nguyen from John Bapst Memorial High School earned top honors in the senior division for her website “United States Involvement in the Vietnam War: The Impacts of Multimedia on Mainstream Opinion and U.S. Foreign Policy.”

Maya Faulstich and Charlotte Agell can be reached at [email protected]

