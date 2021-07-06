Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale Mallside Plaza, a 118,422 SF shopping center located on Maine Mall Road as part of the “Maine Mall Area,” an array of businesses that surround the state’s largest shopping mall.

Mallside Plaza sits on 12.90 acres with 467± parking spaces. The area is accessible from I-95, I-295 and from Route 22/Congress St. in Portland. The Plaza is also visible from I-95 and the Maine Turnpike between Exits 45 and 46. It is a less than five-minute drive to the Portland International Jetport.

The plaza is 96.5% occupied with nine national, regional and local tenants that provide a diverse mix of goods and services that complement each other, including Planet Fitness, DSW, Dollar Tree, Guitar Center, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Theory Wellness of Maine. The one vacant unit is 4,200± SF. All tenants are on triple net (NNN) leases.

The plaza has one outparcel; a free-standing single tenant building occupied by Five Guys. There is another outparcel available for a 2,000 to 5,000 SF building further increasing the desirability of the asset.

Mallside Plaza in South Portland is listed for sale at $22.2 million by Mark Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mark at 207-773-6000 or at [email protected].

