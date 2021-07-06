Midcoast Literacy held its Annual Meeting & Celebration in Bath on June 26, celebrating 51 years of providing free literacy services in Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties.

“This past year was unlike any we’ve ever had,” said Midcoast Literacy Executive Director Donald L. Lader, Jr. “But thanks to the hard work of so many volunteers, we kept our programs running and kept making a difference in people’s lives in 2020.”

The annual celebration included awards recognizing exceptional tutors and learners for their accomplishments over the past year. The Outstanding Learner award was given to ELL learner Blaise Phambu of Brunswick. The second annual Newton Blakesley and Cyndy Lewis Outstanding Tutor award (named in honor of the dedicated work of former Midcoast Literacy board members) was given to Betsy Williams of Topsham. And six long-time students in the Read Together program – Ayden Belanger, Chloe Fagan, Jeremy Lavoie, Yalnérol Malavé, Cleora Tarbox and Nathan Trask – received Commitment & Achievement awards.

Midcoast Literacy also recognized two long-time supporters with Distinguished Service awards for their volunteerism. Former board member Jim Meese of Phippsburg received the award for his seven years of service as treasurer of the board of directors. And former tutor Jean Perkins of Phippsburg received the award in recognition of her more than 20 years as a volunteer literacy tutor working with English Language Learners in the region.

Executive Director Lader announced a major new fundraiser for the organization: raffles for a new iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21 that will be held in towns across Midcoast Literacy’s service area this summer. Raffle tickets are on sale starting July 1st. Details about this fundraiser can be found on Midcoast Literacy’s website at www.midcoastliteracy.org

For more information about Midcoast Literacy’s free tutoring programs for adults and children, or to learn how to become a volunteer tutor, board member or fundraising committee member, contact [email protected] or call (207) 443-6384.

