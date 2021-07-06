Police say they arrested a Topsham man on Friday, July 2, after he allegedly pointed a gun at another car during a road rage incident on Maine Street in Brunswick.

Police say the received several calls about the incident at 12:30 p.m., which was allegedly sparked when one a driver passed a truck in which Noah Magda, 18, was a passenger. At one point, according to police, Magda allegedly pointed a 9mm handgun out the window at the other driver.

The other driver then went Brunswick Police Department and gave a description of the truck.

Topsham police later found the truck on Bridge Street with three occupants. Magda was not there at first, but police say he soon walked up to the officers at the truck and turned himself in.

In addition to criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, which is a Class D crime and a felony, Magda was charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, a Class E crime. Police say they found the drug on his person, which is suspected to be Xanax.

The weapon, which Magda was in legal possession of, was recovered by police.

Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Class E crimes punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

Magda paid a $1,000 cash bail and was released from Brunswick Police Department. The initial court date hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Brunswick police say that the incident should remind the public that confrontations can quickly and severely escalate.

