There are traditions around the world that have been abandoned for good reason: selling a bride for a dowry, bullfighting, bear baiting, rooster fighting and elephant riding are a few. Child marriage, honor killing and female genital mutilation – also tradition, yet we have advanced to make them illegal here.

So why fireworks? Dangerous, fireworks cause serious burn and eye injuries. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees. They are hot, unpredictable and illegal in most surrounding communities, but Scarborough sells them. Rarely if ever has someone been cited for illegal use. Why?

Larger-scale fireworks are traumatizing to anyone who has survived war or experienced gun violence: veterans, genocide and war survivors from other countries, survivors of domestic violence.

They are costly, traumatize domestic and wild animals, cause extensive air pollution and leave metal particles, dangerous toxins, harmful chemicals and smoke in the air for days. Leftover rock can block and pollute flowing streams. Nesting birds can abandon their nest in confusion. Deer run in panic, often into the street. Smaller wild animals lose orientation. Bees’ disorientation causes them to lose their hives; sea animals die after ingesting debris.

If the Portland City Council wants to be truly progressive, eliminate this unnecessary tradition. Then let’s have enforcement in surrounding communities against personal or commercial use of fireworks. This tradition is not a necessary part of July Fourth, ballgames, concerts or anywhere if we value our neighbors, wild and domestic animals, insects and our environment.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

