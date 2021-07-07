In about 2½ months there is a potential for an immigration crisis to happen. No, this crisis is not going to happen along America’s southern border with Mexico. It will happen thousands of miles away in Afghanistan.

According to President Biden’s withdrawal plan, all U.S. forces are scheduled to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. Given the recent military successes that the Taliban have achieved in northern Afghanistan, current intelligence estimates are that the Afghan government may fall in six months after the withdrawal. Make no mistake: The Taliban will seek retribution against Afghans who have helped U.S. forces. This retribution will most likely be swift and brutal.

Fortunately, members of Congress, including all four Maine elected representatives, have taken notice and are working on plans to help mitigate this.

I ask the readership to please let our elected officials from Maine know that you support their efforts and encourage them to keep pushing to get any needed legislation passed.

I am old enough to remember the chaos that ensued during and after the American withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975. Because of the brutally repressive regime that followed, streams of refugees who became known as “boat people” took to the seas to flee the country. America needs to do better this time. Regardless of how you feel about the long occupation and conflict in Afghanistan, the Afghans who supported us deserve our help now.

Please, let’s not repeat the mistakes of 1975 in Vietnam and allow another humanitarian crisis to unfold.

Samuel Rosenthal

Portland

