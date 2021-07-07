George F. Burns, in his June 6 Maine Voices column, argues that pro-abortion Catholic politicians should not be denied the Eucharist. Unfortunately, Mr. Burns has a shallow understanding of the Church’s teaching relating to this most glorious sacrament, the source and summit of Catholic life.

We believe that Jesus, Christ – God, Himself – has offered the sacrifice of His body and blood for all humanity. It is an almost inconceivable offering, one to be wondered at and considered with awe, reverence and gratitude.

Catholics are to present themselves worthily (in a state of grace) for reception of His body and blood. Should we knowingly present ourselves to receive Him in a state of grave sin – and that is not limited to endorsing and enabling the heinous moral evil of abortion – we offend Him and thus do ourselves a very great harm.

To attempt to change this perennial teaching is human hubris and an “anti-mercy” that simply weakens souls and harms the faith. In no way can having a proper understanding of, and reverence for, the Eucharist, “do far more harm than good,” as Mr. Burns asserts it would.

Andrew McNabb

Portland

