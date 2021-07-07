George F. Burns, in his June 6 Maine Voices column, argues that pro-abortion Catholic politicians should not be denied the Eucharist. Unfortunately, Mr. Burns has a shallow understanding of the Church’s teaching relating to this most glorious sacrament, the source and summit of Catholic life.
We believe that Jesus, Christ – God, Himself – has offered the sacrifice of His body and blood for all humanity. It is an almost inconceivable offering, one to be wondered at and considered with awe, reverence and gratitude.
Catholics are to present themselves worthily (in a state of grace) for reception of His body and blood. Should we knowingly present ourselves to receive Him in a state of grave sin – and that is not limited to endorsing and enabling the heinous moral evil of abortion – we offend Him and thus do ourselves a very great harm.
To attempt to change this perennial teaching is human hubris and an “anti-mercy” that simply weakens souls and harms the faith. In no way can having a proper understanding of, and reverence for, the Eucharist, “do far more harm than good,” as Mr. Burns asserts it would.
Andrew McNabb
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: All Maine health care workers should be vaccinated against COVID
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: It’s time to invest in Maine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Fireworks are a tradition whose time is over
-
Business
The Wrap: Grand Central Wine Bar closing, and could Gordon Ramsay be coming to Portland?
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: Live music returns to the Brunswick area
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.