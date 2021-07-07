GORHAM – Carol A. Hagen, 79, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Dexter, Maine. Carol was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally.

She was predeceased by her husband Albert; parents George and Hazel Crossman; and sister Edna Foster.

She is survived by her children, Gina Mix and her husband David, Lisa Bogdahn and her partner Joy Bailey, Debbie Bogdahn, John Bogdahn and his wife Kathy; four grandchildren, Christopher Mix and partner Nicole, Dylan Mix, Troy Bogdahn, Taylor Bogdahn; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seaside Nursing and Beacon Hospice for their care and support.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August, 21, 2021 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. A Celebration of Carol’s life will follow from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

To share memories of Carol or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athuthcins.com

