PORTLAND – Elizabeth Ann Farley, 89, died peacefully on July 3, 2021 at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.

Ann was born in Houlton, Maine on Dec. 4, 1931, the daughter of the late James B. and Elizabeth A. (McDonald) Callnan. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in the class of 1950, she completed a two-year program at Ricker College in Houlton and a two year program Carnegie Institute in Boston.

Ann worked at the Houlton Court House in the Registry of Deeds office for several years and then after completing the X-ray Technician programs at Carnegie Institute she worked as an X-ray Tech at the Lahey Clinic in Boston.

In 1954 she married Gary C. Farley and together they resided in Framingham, Mass. They later moved to Warwick, R.I. where they lived for 28 years before moving to Portland in 1993.

In her later years Ann resided at Park Danforth in Portland where she developed many new friends and thoroughly enjoyed the community there. On Ann’s behalf, the family would like to extend heart felt gratitude to the staff for their support and caring.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Gary C. Farley in 1981. She is survived by two cousins, Sr. Miriam Callnan of Portland and Maurice Callnan of Houlton; and many close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will be private in Quidnesset Cemetery in Kingston, R.I. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Ann’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

