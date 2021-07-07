PORTLAND – J. Arthur “Art” Forgeron, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 31, 1925 in Cambridge Mass., the son of J. Arthur and Mary Amelia (Sampson) Forgeron.

Art served his country during WWII serving in the Army Air Corps obtaining the rank of sergeant by the age of 20. He received an honorable discharge and became part of the Greatest Generation.

He is survived by his wife Winona (Winslow) Forgeron; his children, daughter Suzanne (Forgeron) Scofield and Larry Scofield, sons Scott, Jay and Jim Forgeron; grandchildren Alison, Jeffrey and Benjamin Forgeron.

Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To share memories of Arthur or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book