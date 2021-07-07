Marshall A. Gott 1945 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Marshall A. Gott of Brunswick died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer, He was born in Brunswick on Oct. 31, 1945, a son of the late Gerald Sr. and Winifred (Erskine) Gott. He was educated in local schools, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1964. Before Marshall joined the United States Air Force, he worked at Warmings and Livernois IGA’s, as well as at Brunswick Coal and Lumber Co. In the Air Force, Marshall was trained to become an Air Policeman. His tour of duty took him to Texas, Georgia, Vietnam, and finally Topsham Air Force Station. In 1968, Marshall was stationed at Bien Hoa Airbase, South Vietnam with the 3rd Security Police. Their mission was to protect the inner perimeter of the base from the enemy ground forces. During his 12-month tour, his base was attacked 13 times, most of which were mortar and rocket attacks. In the morning hours of Jan. 31, 1968, an all-out effort by the enemy to attack several bases at the same time had begun. This was known as the “Tet Offensive.” Marshall and two others were manning an old French outpost (Bunker Hill #10) on the East Perimeter of the base. Once the offensive started, they soon realized their position was surrounded by enemy forces. The enemy hit the bunker with everything it had and the bunker took 12 direct RPG rocket hits. The enemy’s objective was to overtake the position, turn the machine gun into the parked aircraft, creating a chain reaction of explosions. During the nearly 9-hour ordeal, other Security Police not fearing for their safety came to the bunker to assist and resupply. At approximately 4:30 a.m., the battle commander was killed, but the men fought on. When the battle ended around noon, the men of the 3rd Security Police Squadron still held Bunker Hill #10. The enemy never overran this point of the base defense. If they had, they would have gained access to the planes on the flight line, the maintenance hangers and other vital areas. As a result of his actions during one of those attacks, Marshall was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. To quote a passage from the Air Police Digest: “The courage under hostile fire of the men of the 3rd Security Police at Bien Hoa Airbase under the command of Lt. Colonel Kent Mille, and especially the valor of the men of Bunker Hill #10, is known only to a few.” After the service, Marshall started his own business as “The Groundskeeper,” retiring in 2014 due to health. Marshall was predeceased by three brothers, Gerald H. Gott, Jr. of Harpswell (Jane), Victor “Lee” Gott of Brunswick (Terry) and George William “Bill” Gott of Woolwich (Alice) and his sister Lois Hyde (Andrew), formerly of Topsham. Marshall is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Ann Bergeron (Raymond) and Mary Ellen Cooper, each of Brunswick, and his brother Merle F. Gott (Rachel) of Topsham. Marshall said many times, “since I didn’t have children of my own, I look at many of my nieces and nephews as my own. They have given me much enjoyment and love.” There will be no funeral scheduled; the family will have a private ceremony in the future. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marshall’s name to the: American Cancer Society Maine Division at P.O. Box 350 Westbrook, ME 04092-3438

Guest Book