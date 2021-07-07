CAPE ELIZABETH – Ms. Pauline M. Perreault, 85, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away Wednesday, June, 30, 2021 following an extended illness.

Pauline was born on Jan. 1, 1936 in Biddeford to Mr. Oscar Perreault and Mrs. Irene Bernier. She was a class of 1953 valedictorian graduate of St. Andre’s High School in Biddeford.

Pauline worked as a secretary for Biddeford Public Health before joining Corning Components and eventually retiring from Shaws.

Pauline enjoyed shopping and trips to the beach.

Pauline is survived by her sister Doris Coburn of Raymond; nieces Mary Coburn of Waterboro, Denise Boissonneault of Raymond, Elaine Smith of Hollis, and Susan Otis of Falmouth.

Visiting Hours will be 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Anne’s Chapel at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book