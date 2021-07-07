OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A local man was in stable condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Wednesday, July 7, after police said it appeared he was beaten with a bottle overnight outside the motel where he lived.

Arrested and charged with Class B felony aggravated assault in connection with the incident was Nicholas Bacon, 64, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

No other people were reported to have been involved in the incident, Old Orchard Beach Police Capt. David Hemingway said.

“It is believed the incident began as a physical confrontation between the two males leading to the victim being struck with the bottle by Nicholas Bacon,” said Hemingway in a news release.

Police were called to the Imperial Waters Motel on Imperial Street around 1:35 a.m. July 7 for a report of a fight in progress. Officers were waved down by a woman at the scene, who directed them to the victim on a deck area of one of the units, the police captain said.

“The male victim was found to have multiple lacerations to his face and head area, believed to have been caused by being beaten multiple times with a bottle,” said Hemingway. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Hemingway said Bacon was located at the scene and was identified by witnesses as the suspect in the incident. He was taken into custody following subsequent investigation by officers and the collection of evidence.

Bacon was held at York County Jail in Alfred in lieu of $25,000 cash bail pending a first court appearance.

The investigation continues, Hemingway said.

The incident marks the third arrest for aggravated assault in eight days. On June 30, a local woman was arrested and charged with striking her husband with a vehicle; on July 3, a man was arrested and charged with several counts, including domestic violence aggravated assault, involving his girlfriend.

In all three cases, the victims were treated at a hospital.

