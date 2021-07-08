WESTBROOK — A company that makes COVID-19 testing kits is laying off as many as 400 workers at two locations in Maine because of a decline in demand.
About 300 Abbott Laboratories workers will be laid off in Westbrook, the mayor told WMTW-TV. About 100 workers at the company’s location in Scarborough will be laid off, as well, the station reported.
“We’ve recently seen a significant, rapid decline in COVID-19 testing demand and anticipate this trend will continue. Because of this, we are reducing our workforce that produces rapid tests in Westbrook and Scarborough,” the Illinois-based company said in a statement.
Last May, Abbott announced it was expanding its workforce into Westbrook to help make coronavirus testing kits by buying a former sporting goods distribution center that would employ about 1,200 workers.
Abbott says the laid-off employees will be offered severance packages and will be considered for other positions within the company.
“These sites will continue to play an important role in manufacturing tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases around the world. We’re grateful for the contributions our workers in Maine made to our country during the pandemic,” the company said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Bauer’s paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB
-
Nation & World
Pfizer will seek approval for 3rd vaccine dose to boost immunity
-
Business
Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers
-
Cops & Courts
Maine supreme court rejects appeal in Bangor murder case
-
Sports
Lightning brace for big changes after second straight title
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.