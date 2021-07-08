WESTBROOK — A company that makes COVID-19 testing kits is laying off as many as 400 workers at two locations in Maine because of a decline in demand.

About 300 Abbott Laboratories workers will be laid off in Westbrook, the mayor told WMTW-TV. About 100 workers at the company’s location in Scarborough will be laid off, as well, the station reported.

“We’ve recently seen a significant, rapid decline in COVID-19 testing demand and anticipate this trend will continue. Because of this, we are reducing our workforce that produces rapid tests in Westbrook and Scarborough,” the Illinois-based company said in a statement.

Last May, Abbott announced it was expanding its workforce into Westbrook to help make coronavirus testing kits by buying a former sporting goods distribution center that would employ about 1,200 workers.

Abbott says the laid-off employees will be offered severance packages and will be considered for other positions within the company.

“These sites will continue to play an important role in manufacturing tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases around the world. We’re grateful for the contributions our workers in Maine made to our country during the pandemic,” the company said.

