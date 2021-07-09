People Plus member Nancy Pantaz works on an art project in colored pencils during the People Plus weekly art class with instructor Consuelo Bailey. Pantaz is one of several artists featured in the current People Plus in-house art show that includes over two dozen works of art in various mediums from members of the art class. The art show is open to the public and can be viewed in the People Plus cafe during regular business hours. The art class is one of several programs for seniors at the center on Union Street in Brunswick. For more information on the Brunswick-area senior center, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Contributed photo

