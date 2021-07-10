CUMBERLAND – Nancy Marilyn Casey, 94, passed away on July 5, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in New Gloucester on Jan. 21, 1927 to Doris and George Arsenault. Nancy grew up in Portland and attended Deering High School. Married at just 17 years old, she and her late husband, Kenneth, established a home in Cumberland in 1946 where she lived her entire life.

Nancy was a superwoman and multi-tasker – raising five children while running a farm with her husband. She led Brownie troops, Cub Scout packs, and 4-H groups. She continuously transported her own and other children back and forth to Cumberland Center for sports practices, games, and other events. A dedicated homemaker, she was known for her American Chop Suey and the delicious cookies baked for her children and grandchildren. Nancy had an enviable green thumb and grew vegetables and flowers for many years. She loved her family, was the great defender of them even when they misbehaved, and spent a great deal of time worrying about them. She supported her husband in his many projects and endeavors that many would have found exasperating.

Nancy and her husband visited many parts of the United States with their travel vehicles. Some of her favorite trips were to Acadia National Park, Cabbage Island, and Lake Winnipesaukee. An expert packer and preparer, she organized the family for many vacations at Sebago Lake, day trips, and picnics.

In recent years, Nancy was the neighborhood watchdog, enjoyed reading, word search books, birdwatching, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed the company of any visitor and willingly shared her mini ice cream cones with her great-grandchildren. Nancy liked a good clamcake and would hop in the car anytime for a trip to Ken’s Place followed by illegal parking at Higgins Beach to watch the dogs and surfers.

Nancy is survived by her five children, Midge Darby of Casco, Kenneth Casey, Jr. (Patti) of Casco and Port Charlotte, Fla., Janet Casey of Yarmouth, Julie Otte (Harold) of Cumberland, and William Casey (Marie) of Carrabassett Valley; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren; as well as her daily caregivers, Jackie Moynihan and Sherri Moynihan. She also leaves behind her faithful canine companion, Winnie.

The Casey Family would like to thank the cardiology unit at Maine Medical Center and the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their kind and considerate care.

The Family invites you to attend a time of visitation on Monday, July 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME. Committal will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. You may share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

