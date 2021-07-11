Monday morning will bring another bout of heavy rain, focused almost exclusively on southwestern Maine.

The National Weather Service in Gray has placed all of York county under a flash flood watch for Monday.

The ingredients are certainly there for potential flash flooding. Rain forecasts range from 1″ on the low end to over 3″ on the upper end. This is all on top of the rain that fell from Elsa on Friday.

The rain will start to move south in the early afternoon, so any flash flooding issues are going to be confined to the morning on Monday. This may have impacts on the Monday morning commute, especially on I-95 between Kittery and Portland. There could be a bit of rain all the way to Lewiston-Auburn and Augusta, but these totals will be much lower and there will be no concern for flooding.

Onshore flow returns on Tuesday, bringing cloudy skies and cooler highs to the area. Most will only top out in the 60s on Tuesday afternoon, though the day does look fairly dry. Some areas inland may make it into the low 70s. Either way, certainly a cool day by July standards.

Wednesday looks a bit warmer, but there could be some pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Given the environment for these storms, they may become a bit gusty and will certainly feature heavy rain. Some will stay totally dry on Wednesday.

Rain returns again on Thursday morning as energy rotates through. With the recent trend in timing, skies may be able to clear out for a bit of sunshine late in the day. It also will be a little bit warmer, with most in the 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look hotter and more humid. Both days will feature a threat for pop-up storms.

Sunday could be a washout, but more details on that as we get closer and have a better idea of what’s going to happen.

For forecast information, follow me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: