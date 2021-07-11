I’m writing about a letter in the July 4 Maine Sunday Telegram headlined “Partisan Supreme Court weakens our democracy” (Page D3).
My father and uncles served in our military during World War II, and I served during Vietnam. Those wars tested our mettle. Our country has even survived the very costly Civil War.
I can assure the writer that we are not “nearing tyranny,” and we are not “doomed.” The United States is the strongest, most resilient, most beautiful, richest and most generous country the world has ever known. How do I know? Tens of thousands of people are paying Mexican cartels thousands of dollars, risking their lives and their children to come here. You don’t see people moving to other countries – not yet, at least.
As for the Supreme Court, many of the justices are interpreting the Constitution and our laws as they were written, instead of how they would like them to be written. What a concept. If our legislators want different rulings, they can write new laws. They can even impeach the justices. It seems they might even add more justices.
Whatever happens, we’ll be OK.
Please don’t believe all the sensationalism you hear on your nightly news channel. They’re driven by ratings and advertising dollars, not by the accuracy of their content.
Allan Neff
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Children’s book celebrates the color brown in all its glory
-
Local & State
Inspired by the outdoors, 3 Maine girls launch nonprofit to send kids to camp
-
Outdoors
Fishing flies are small, but carry great weight for avid anglers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Our resilient country, democracy have nothing to fear
-
Maine Gardener
The list of invasive plants banned for import and sale in Maine soon to grow
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.