After being closed for a month for renovations, Bowdoinham country store will reopen this weekend under new ownership.

“Doug Tourtelotte, a Bowdoinham resident and former selectman, and his wife Ann Tourtelotte have partnered with Justin Stimpson and his wife Celeste Stimpson, also residents of Bowdoinham to take on shared ownership and management of the store and the adjacent garage and gas station,” read the official release.

The store will reopen on July 17.

“We are excited and looking forward to serving the town people,” said Justin Stimpson, the managing partner of the store. “I think that the folks in town will be pleased with our newly renovated store.”

Noting that the store was over 100 years old, Stimpson said: “We aim to serve more people and meet the expectations of the growing population. The store has been completely remodeled both inside and out. We are grateful to all the people who have helped us turn the store around in such a short amount of time,” he added.

According to Stimpson, the store will have all the necessary groceries, and locals don’t have to make multiple trips to other grocery stores, especially the Hannaford supermarket which is in Topsham to buy their groceries.

“The store got a much-needed facelift. The walls and floors have been redone. Also, the kitchen and deli section has been updated and expanded, paving the way for a menu refresh,” added Stimpson.

The improvements include wider aisles and new products, especially in the produce and fresh food areas. The coolers have been upgraded for dairy and smoked meats.

In addition, Stimpson expects to procure lots of fresh produce from local farms. “We are planning to provide fresh menu updates for the kitchen. Moreover, we plan to host and support local community events,” said Stimpson.

However, Stimpson declined to comment on the cost that the renovations incurred.

Meanwhile, Wendy Rose, chair of the Bowdoinham Community Development Advisory Committee mentioned that the store will be a resource in the future considering it is located in the heart of the town.

“We are looking forward to supporting the store as it reopens. We are very excited to see the new renovations,” Rose added.

The store will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

