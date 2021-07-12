Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  7/14  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  Site Visits

Wed.  7/14  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Thur.  7/15  8:30 a.m.  Design Manual Working Group

Thur.  7/15  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  7/15  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board

Thur.  7/15  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Mon.  7/19  5 p.m.  City Council

Tues.  7/20  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  7/20  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  7/21  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  7/21  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  7/21  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

