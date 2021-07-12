Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/14 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission Site Visits
Wed. 7/14 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 7/15 8:30 a.m. Design Manual Working Group
Thur. 7/15 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 7/15 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board
Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Mon. 7/19 5 p.m. City Council
Tues. 7/20 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 7/20 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/21 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 7/21 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
