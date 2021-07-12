ROME — The United Nations on Monday lamented what it called a “dramatic worsening” of world hunger last year, saying much of that is likely connected to the pandemic.
A report issued jointly by five U.N. agencies said hunger outpaced population growth in 2020, with nearly 10% of all people estimated to be undernourished.
It said the sharpest rise in hunger came in Africa, where 21% of the people are estimated to be undernourished.
Children paid a high price, with 149 million of those younger than five estimated be have stunted growth since they are too short for their age. More than 45 million children are too thin for their height.
“A full 3 billion adults and children remain locked out of healthy diets, largely due to excessive costs,” the U.N. agencies said.
“In many parts of the world, the pandemic has triggered brutal recessions and jeopardized access to food,” the United Nations said in a summary of its findings. ”Yet even before the pandemic, hunger was spreading; progress on malnutrition lagged.”
“Disturbingly, in 2020 hunger shot up in both absolute and proportional terms, outpacing population growth,” the report’s authors concluded. The report found that some 9.9% of the world’s population were estimated to have been undernourished last year, compared to 8.4% in 2019.
The report also noted the paradoxical problem of nearly 39 million children being overweight.
The United Nations said that the pandemic further undercut a U.N. goal of zero hunger by 2030. Based on current trends, it estimates that the goal will be “missed by a margin of nearly 660 million people,” and that some 30 million of that figure “may be linked to the pandemic’s lasting effects.”
The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report was prepared by U.N. agencies including the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. The other two agencies were the the United Nations Children’s Fund, commonly known as UNICEF, which is based in New York, and the World Health Organization, or WHO, headquartered in Geneva.
The report was described by the agencies as the “first global assessment of its kind in the pandemic era.”
Among the U.N.’s recommendations was one calling for strengthening “the resilience of the most vulnerable to economic adversity,” such as through programs to lessen the impact “pandemic-style shocks” or steep food price increases.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94
-
Times Record
Brunswick’s Fat Boy Drive-In reopens after bomb threat on Sunday
-
Nation & World
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
-
Local & State
Three Portland officers assaulted by suspect, police say
-
Business
Precision pot technology takes aim at unpredictable highs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.