Recently, the power and internet went out in South Portland for six hours. This has become a commonplace occurrence. Wooden collapsible “stop” signs were perched at intersections. When did we get lucky enough to have a power grid that rivals Puerto Rico’s?

Small wonder there is a proposition to take over the company. While we may get a thrill imagining the faces of the executives as they hand over the keys and call their masters with the news, let’s stop and think for a minute about what we may be getting ourselves into.

Central Maine Power has the worst customer rating and billing system in the country. Its infrastructure is old. It is mismanaged and probably has high debts. Worse, it has financial obligations to foreign owners. Because it’s a monopoly, it has grown fat, without competition at its heels to keep it fit.

If the taxpayers of Maine take it over, we own the mess and have to assume the debts and obligations. I don’t know about you, but I have enough problems without taking on someone else’s.

If a government agency or the Public Utilities Commission forces service improvement, and a reduction in generosity to their investors in order to get us the service we need, the company might turn itself around. Or it might go bankrupt.

A bankrupt company can be freed from its debts and obligations. That would be the time to turn it into a utility owned by its ratepayers, not before. Then it could be properly restructured.

Louise Rocha-McCarthy

South Portland

