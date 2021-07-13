Mainers respect a strong work ethic and Gov. Mills has worked hard throughout the pandemic. Mills faced the darkest hours of COVID-19 with decisive smarts and neighborly decency.
Now that Maine sees the results of Mills’ leadership and is returning to normal, Paul LePage is back from Florida, desiring the spotlight. I think it’s fair to ask what LePage has been up to.
One doesn’t need to hold political office to make a positive impact on our state. LePage could have spent the toughest days of the pandemic reaching out to communities to help all Mainers understand the seriousness of COVID-19. Instead, he stayed on the sidelines, harshly criticizing Mills’ tireless work.
In my view, LePage’s behavior had a negative impact on Maine during a time when our state was already suffering. During the same point in the crisis, Mills demonstrated her character. She rolled up her sleeves and helped.
Aaron Bergeron
Portland
