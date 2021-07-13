The North Yarmouth Select Board elected Brian Sites, whose first three-year term on the board expires in 2023, to serve as chairman, and Jim Moulton, who has served 16 years on the board and whose current term expires in 2022, to serve as vice chairman.

Sites replaces former chairman Steve Berry, who served one year on the board before being defeated by Paul Hodgetts on June 8. Moulton has served as vice chairman for the past year.

