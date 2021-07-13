Three juveniles from Yarmouth were charged with robbery after police allege they held up a clerk at knifepoint at the Big Apple convenience store on Route 1.
According to Chief of Police Dan Gallant, officers responded to a report of armed robbery early Sunday morning and the suspects – two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old – threatened the clerk with a knife and took money, cigarettes and alcohol. The clerk was not injured, Gallant said.
The Yarmouth Police Department requests that anyone with information contact the department at 846-3333.
