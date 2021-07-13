Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  7/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  7/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  Ad-Hoc Downtown Committee

Wed.  7/21  5 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  7/19  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  7/20  4 p.m.  One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  7/21  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  7/21  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  7/21  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee

Thur.  7/22  10 a.m.  Board of Health

Thur.  7/22  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

