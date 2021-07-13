Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 7/20 7 p.m. Planning Board
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 7/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Downtown Committee
Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 7/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 7/20 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee
Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 7/21 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee
Thur. 7/22 10 a.m. Board of Health
Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
