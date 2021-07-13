Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 7/20 7 p.m. Planning Board

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 7/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Downtown Committee

Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 7/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 7/20 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 7/21 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee

Thur. 7/22 10 a.m. Board of Health

Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

