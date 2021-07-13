Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 7/20 10:30 a.m. Rabies Ad Hoc Committee
Tues. 7/20 2 p.m. Climate Action Commission
Tues. 7/20 6 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 7/21 11 a.m. Communication Development Committee
Wed. 7/21 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 7/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/21 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee Live/Zoom (location not given)
Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom (location not given)
Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/22 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 7/21 1o a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 7/21 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 7/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 7/22 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 7/19 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room
Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
