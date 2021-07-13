Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 7/20 10:30 a.m. Rabies Ad Hoc Committee

Tues. 7/20 2 p.m. Climate Action Commission

Tues. 7/20 6 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 7/21 11 a.m. Communication Development Committee

Wed. 7/21 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 7/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/21 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee Live/Zoom (location not given)

Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom (location not given)

Wed. 7/21 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/22 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 7/21 1o a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed. 7/21 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 7/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 7/22 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 7/19 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

