Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  7/20  10:30 a.m.  Rabies Ad Hoc Committee

Tues.  7/20  2 p.m.  Climate Action Commission

Tues.  7/20  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  7/21  11 a.m.  Communication Development Committee

Wed.  7/21  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  7/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/21  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/21  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee  Live/Zoom (location not given)

Wed.  7/21  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom (location not given)

Wed.  7/21  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/21  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/22  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  7/21  1o a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  7/21  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  7/21  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  7/22  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  7/19  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles