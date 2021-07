Howard Alan Stark 1933 – 2021 RICHMOND, Va. – Howard Alan Stark, transitioned to heaven on Feb. 13, 2021. Cherished for his soft heart, quick wit, and adventurous spirit, this optimist encourager will be miss by all he loved and served. On July 17, an intimate gathering of loved ones will celebrate Al’s life. Public burial is at 12:30 p.m. at River Road Cemetery (Brunswick). Visit VirginiaCremate.com for additional details.

