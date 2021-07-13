SOUTH PORTLAND – Raymond Morin, age 91, died on July 8, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

Raymond was born in Augusta, the son of the late Emile and Lea (Daniels) Morin, Sr. He attended local schools and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1948. While stationed at the American Embassy in London, England, Raymond met Christina Fisher at a dance club and the two married on October 25, 1952. He and his family were later stationed in Boston MA, Miami FL, Jacksonville FL, Newport RI, and Great Lakes IL. Raymond was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt as well as other ships during his 20 years of service, serving over 13 years in foreign and sea duty. He retired in 1968 as an electrician (IC1) at the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. Raymond transitioned to Civil Service in the United States Coast Guard, based in South Portland as an Electrician Leader in the Engineering Department. He was responsible for the automation of light houses along the coast of Maine to Long Island, NY as well as ensuring light houses, the Portland Light Ship, and navigational buoys remained operational. After 21 years of dedicated civil service, he retired in 1989.

In his free time, Raymond enjoyed playing golf, billiards, poker and spending time with his family. He played golf for the Coast Guard team and enjoyed winning cash from his friends in billiards and poker competitions right into his 90s. Although the rest of his family are Red Sox and Patriots fans, he always rooted for the Cowboys and the Yankees, creating lively family sports discussions. He was a member of the VFW Post #832 and the Fleet Reserve Association Casco Branch 344, serving as Branch President. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church for 53 years.

Raymond was a man of few words but full of wisdom. He was well liked and left a lasting impression upon everyone he crossed paths with. He lived his entire life committed to his duty, his country, and most of all his family. He was the epitome of integrity, honor and fatherhood.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Christina M. Morin; a daughter, Christina (Tina) Morin; four sisters, Simone Bouchard, Violet Michaud, Lucienne Pomerleau, Pauline Morin; seven brothers, Donald, Emile Jr., Kit, Joseph, Albert, Larry, and Roger Morin. He is survived by daughter, Denise Patriquin of Scarborough; son, Stephen Morin and partner Mary Christie of Londonderry NH; four grandchildren, John, Joseph, Shawn and Chantelle; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Raymond’s life will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 4-6 PM, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday, July 16, 2021, followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 12 PM at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

To view Raymond’s obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

