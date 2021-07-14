Alice Mae Preble Webber 1946 – 2021 BATH – Alice Mae Preble Webber, passed away on July 9, 2021. She was born in Bath, Maine on Aug. 29, 1946, to Donald and Erma Preble. Alice graduated from Morse High school in 1964 as First Honor Essayist of her class, and from the University of Southern Maine-Gorham in 1968. In 1988, she married the love of her life Cecil E. Webber who passed away in November 2020. Mrs. Webber was a lifelong educator who taught for 33 years in Portland and West Bath Public schools. She served as president and treasurer of the West Bath Teachers Association and was a member of the Maine and National Teacher Associations. During the summers she taught courses on Maine History to fellow educators. A flutist, she was secretary of the Bath Municipal band, and played the Stars and Stripes Forever piccolo solo for many 4th of July concerts. Alice was active in the Order of Eastern Star Genesta #73 in Bath for 57 years. She served as Worthy Matron of the local chapter, Grand Representative to Wisconsin, District Deputy Grand Matron of District #4, and Worthy Grand Matron for Maine in 2004. She was Secretary of Genesta chapter in Bath for 29 years. Alice was also a Past Worthy advisor and past Mother Advisor for Bath Assembly #6, Order of Rainbow for Girls. Alice is survived by her sister, Melody Preble Christensen and brother-in-law Tom of Bath, her nephew, Donald G. Christensen of Pennsylvania, her nieces, Dr. Wendy M. Christensen of New Jersey, Maryann Christensen Johnson of Massachusetts and three grandnieces, Ashley Johnson, Claire Johnson and Eleanor Christensen, and grandnephew, Lucas Johnson. A Celebration of Life service will be held for both Alice and her husband Cecil later this summer. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Meals on Wheels, Midcoast Regional Center, co-located at People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011

