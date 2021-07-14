Police are searching for the perpetrator in a hit and run incident that injured a woman and killed her dog on Sunday evening in Bath.

According to Bath’s Deputy Chief Michelle Small, just before 8 p.m. on July 11, a 31-year-old female Bath resident was struck walking her dog southbound near 1421 Washington St. The vehicle that struck her and the dog was traveling northbound.

The woman was brought to Maine Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Small said the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Small said that the department has talked to one witness that saw a silver SUV in the area that police believe is a Toyota Highlander, built between 2008-2010. The vehicle is expected to have damage to the front passenger side.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. Small said that the department has received some leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Police Department at (207) 443-5563.

