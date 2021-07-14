Freeport Community Services has named Sarah Lundin its new executive director.

Freeport Community Services supports the people in Freeport and Pownal with essential and emergency relief services.

Lundin joined the Freeport Community Services staff in 2015 as a community services coordinator. In 2020 she was promoted to director of programs.

Prior, Lundin worked as a general assistance coordinator in Westbrook and as a rapid re-housing counselor in Portland.

“After an extensive and competitive search process, it was clear that Sarah’s competence and ingenuity, combined with her deep knowledge and commitment to FCS made her the right candidate for the job,” Liza Moore, the interim executive director, said.

“The community of Freeport and Pownal is truly unique,” said Lundin. “This is a place where neighbors helping neighbors isn’t just a slogan, it’s a way of life. I’m always astounded at the generosity and genuine connection folks have with each other here.”

