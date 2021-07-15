A plan for spending close to $1 billion in federal funds to help Maine recover from the COVID-19 pandemic was approved late Wednesday by the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.

The 8-4 vote leaves largely intact a proposal for using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that was laid out by Gov. Janet Mills earlier this year.

The measure will flow large amounts of funding to a range of programs, government agencies, public colleges and businesses. It includes large boosts for student loan repayment grants for health care professionals while also focusing on infrastructure improvements, especially broadband internet expansion for rural and other under-served communities in Maine.

Legislative leaders were heralding the funding and the plan as a “once-in-a-lifetime investment in working Maine families, businesses and communities.”

In May, Mills. a Democrat, unveiled her plan for Maine’s share of the ARPA funding, the uses of which are constrained by the federal law, at an event in Madison.

While minority Republicans on the budget-writing committee Tuesday voted in opposition to the bill, their version of the spending plan, advanced in a minority report, also mostly keeps intact Mills’ initial recommendations for the funding.

Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, Senate chair of the budget committee, said the bill, L.D. 1733, will not only help Maine recover from the pandemic but will also position the state to thrive in the years ahead.

“Investments in people, workforce development, child care, health care, and infrastructure for new and legacy home-grown industries offer enormous opportunities for growth,” Breen said. “And those opportunities will be shared in a more equitable and sustainable way than ever before.”

Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth described the bill as a transformational investment in the state’s economy, as well as a response to the devastation wrought by the pandemic.

“Through this bill, Maine will build hundreds of units of affordable housing, address homelessness, support and champion our community colleges and public universities and make sure our workforce has the tools they need to succeed through Maine’s economic recovery and beyond,” she said.

In all, ARPA will provide $350 billion in emergency funding nationwide for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments to respond to COVID-19. Approximately $4.5 billion flowed to Maine, with $3.2 billion directed to various recovery efforts, including support for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, enhanced unemployment benefits, stimulus payments to families, and funds for businesses, county government, municipalities, education, behavioral health, child care, and more.

The remaining $983 million in Maine was allocated to the state government for pandemic response and economic recovery programs.

Highlights of the bill include:

• $10 million grant program for child care providers to support efforts to renovate, expand or build new child care facilities. The bill also creates a $10 million grant program to expand the number of public Pre-K programs throughout the state.

• $20 million to expand the Maine Career Exploration Program for K-12 students$20 million for investments in public school Career and Technical Education programs

• $45 million for the state’s university and community college systems.

• $20 million for economic recovery grants for businesses hardest hit by the pandemic

• $5 million to the Department of Economic and Community Development to attract and retain qualified workers Maine.

• $20 million for investment in Maine farms and food processing facilities

• $20 million to help workers and small businesses within the forest products industry

• $10 million to the Department of Marine Resources for grants targeting seafood processors and dealers to upgrade or replace aging or failing infrastructure, or re-engineer and retool facilities

• $21 million in the Maine Connectivity Authority for the broadband expansion

• $50 million towards the construction of new affordable housing

• $50 million for weatherization and efficiency upgrades for Maine homes

• $50 million to maintain state park system and boost land conservation efforts for outdoor recreation

The full Legislature is expected to vote on the bill when it returns to the State House to finish its work for 2021 on Monday, July 19.

This story will be updated.

