My keepsake is a box

without a silver key

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nancy Riggs Robart lives in Kennebunk with her husband and yellow Lab, Bodie.

Filled with the treasure

of memory.

No diamonds, no rubies,

No emeralds or rings

fill my keepsake box

Just moments

not things

Lined with gold

of history

hinged with eras

known once to me

Hands cannot grasp

And make time stay

Or hold

the memory of a day

Days months and years

are souvenirs bought

which capture and hold

the priceless thoughts

Memories forsake locks

Inside the keepsake keyless box.

I wrote a poem about a Maine lake where we have spent many summer weeks with our kids since 1986. Thoreau said “a lake … is Earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.” The constantly changing views are like our constantly changing lives as we go our separate ways. We still go to the lake for a few days as change is more prominent as we get older, but the essence of the past is still present in the beating heart of the lake.

