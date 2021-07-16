The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org.
Upcoming blood drives:
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick
Noon to 5 p.m., Bill Dodge Auto Group, 2 Saunders Way, Westbrook
Noon to 5 p.m., North Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham
THURSDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Life Church, 551 Alfred St., Biddeford
1 to 6 p.m., St. Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland
Noon to 5 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway
1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Naples United Methodist Church of Good Fellowship, Route 302., Naples
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., O’Brien’s Event Center, 375 Main St., Waterville
MONDAY, July 26
12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of Sanford, 919 Main St., Sanford
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., York Hospital, 1 Loving Kindness Way, York
