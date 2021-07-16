Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta is kicking off a new fundraising project to celebrate the art of Maurice “Jake” Day and support the historic site.

The stewardship committee for this antique cape is selling cotton tea towels imprinted with a Jake Day pen-and-ink drawing.

Day is best known for his work on the Walt Disney movie “Bambi.” Before and after his time with Disney, he was an illustrator of children’s books and popular magazines. Locally, he is known for his whimsical paintings of woodland animals, seascapes, and paintings of the Katahdin region.

The Chapman-Hall House, dated to 1754, is the oldest home in Damariscotta. Originally built by Nathaniel Chapman, a house wright from Ipswich, Massachusetts, the house has been called the sentinel of Main Street. The house is currently closed due to the corona virus. Please check lincolncoutyhistory.org for future opening details.

The stewardship committee thanks Dan and Sandi Day for permission to use Jake Day’s drawing. The towels are priced at $8 and can be ordered via email at [email protected] or by calling (207) 832-5759. The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association.



