Three people clinging to the hull of an overturned boat were rescued Friday evening 20 mils off the coast of Portsmouth.
Coast Guard crews using a Jayhawk helicopter rescued the people clinging to the 42-foot sailing vessel Triad. They were taken to Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
The Coast Guard was notified of the situation after receiving an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert at 4:21 p.m.
Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick told the Portsmouth Herald that no one was injured. The Coast Guard has not released the names of the people who were rescued.
“The reason they were so easily located is they stuck with their boat,” Wyrick told the Portsmouth Herald. “That’s exactly what we tell people to do in that situation.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Coast Guard rescues 3 people clinging to overturned sailboat off Portsmouth coast
-
Nation & World
Border apprehensions rose in June amid concerns for migrant safety
-
Nation & World
Judge finds DACA is illegal, and immigration advocates call for quick federal action
-
Nation & World
Hot air balloon designer, pilot dies in balloon mishap in Vermont
-
Local & State
Judge dismisses federal lawsuit over access to Maine’s digital civil court records
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.