Three people clinging to the hull of an overturned boat were rescued Friday evening 20 mils off the coast of Portsmouth.

Coast Guard crews using a Jayhawk helicopter rescued the people clinging to the 42-foot sailing vessel Triad. They were taken to Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard was notified of the situation after receiving an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert at 4:21 p.m.

Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick told the Portsmouth Herald that no one was injured. The Coast Guard has not released the names of the people who were rescued.

“The reason they were so easily located is they stuck with their boat,” Wyrick told the Portsmouth Herald. “That’s exactly what we tell people to do in that situation.”

