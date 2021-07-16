Philip Sidney Showell 1931 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – On Thursday, July 8, 2021, after a peaceful afternoon looking out on his beloved Winnegance Bay, Philip Sidney Showell passed away in his sleep at the age of 89. He was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on Aug. 8, 1931, the son of Philip Sidney and Dorothy Flick Showell. Phil graduated from Morristown Beard High School, in Morristown, N.J., and Yale University, with a bachelor’s degree in English. On July 12, 1952, he married Lois M. Burker. He entered the U.S. Army, serving as a field artillery officer in Korea. He settled in Glen Ridge, N.J., as a journalist and worked for the Newark Evening News, New York Daily News, the North Jersey Herald & News, and the Courier News. In addition, he spent time as a public relations executive and speechwriter for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. He helped found a youth counseling service, – “Get Your Head Together,” in Glen Ridge in the 1970s and also headed a committee that worked to improve New Jersey’s corrections system and was a primary author of the Correctional Master Plan for New Jersey. Phil helped start an AYSO soccer program in Glen Ridge and coached there and at Union County Sport Club for several years. He enjoyed sailing, singing in the church choir and barbershop chorus, photography, painting, and spending summers on the Maine coast. He was also a member of the Meadowbrook Yacht Club. Phil was gregarious, ready, and eager to engage a friend or acquaintance in animated conversation on any topic. He was also an avid reader and particularly enjoyed historical fiction. Until recent summers he looked forward to attending the Rockland boat show where he ogled the fine craft on exhibit. The beautiful waterfowl and wildlife of Phippsburg provided endless material for his amateur photography. Local lore and watercraft were the subjects of several articles published in Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors, and The Working Waterfront during his retirement. Phil was a consummate family man, devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Lois B. Showell of Glen Ridge, N.J., his daughter, Shelley A. Showell of Montclair, N.J., and his sons, Jeffrey A. Showell of Portland, Ore., Evan A. Showell of Long Valley, N.J., and Jonathan B. Showell of Glen Ridge, N.J., his sister, Isabel Anderson of Portland, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be no public service. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, Maine. Condolences may be offered online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy at support.nature.org or St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center at sthuberts.org.

