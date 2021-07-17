Eva Clement, Falmouth senior, midfield: One of the state’s three All-America honorees, Clement notched 45 goals and 21 assists and won 71 draws to lead Falmouth to the Class A final. She scored overtime winners against Scarborough to end the regular season and against Windham in the Class A North final. She plans to continue her career at Colby College.

Caroline Cohen, Falmouth senior, defense: Anchor of the only defense to hold high-flying Kennebunk to single digits this spring, Cohen’s physical and communication skills galvanized a Falmouth squad that had no other veteran defenders. Her tutelage earned her the nickname Coach Cohen. She plans to continue her career at Trinity College.

Jesse Connors, Waynflete junior, midfield: A first team all-Western Maine Conference selection, Connors scored 44 goals and assisted on 24. Her strong play in midfield and on defense led the Flyers to the Class C state title. She had five goals in a 9-8 championship victory over top-seeded Freeport and knocked down a centering pass in the final seconds to secure the win.

Katelyn D’Appolonia, Yarmouth junior, midfield: D’Appolonia scored 47 goals and assisted on 19 to help the Clippers to a 14-1 season that included their first Class B state title since 2015. With superior stick skills and exceptional speed, D’Appolonia was effective all over the field. She was a first-team all-Western Maine Conference selection.

Elsa Dean-Muncie, Greely senior, attack: With an ambidextrous ability to shoot from either wing, Dean-Muncie registered 56 goals and 18 assists to lead the Rangers to the Class B state final. On the defensive end, she was a pest, causing a team-high 14 turnovers. She plans to continue her career at Williams College.

Annie Lowenstein, Yarmouth senior, attack: A versatile All-America selection, Lowenstein registered 46 goals and 17 assists to lead the Clippers to the Class B state championship. She racked up 101 goals over three years and put on an impressive performance in the senior all-star game. She plans to continue her career at Bates College.

Kathleen Murphy, Scarborough senior, goalie: A major reason why Scarborough (11-4) earned the second seed and reached the Class A South final, Murphy saved 58 percent of shots on goal this spring. She also came up with 32 ground balls. She plans to continue her career at Babson College.

Riley O’Mara, Cheverus junior, midfield: Despite playing on a team that managed only two victories, O’Mara stood out. She scored 50 goals and assisted on six. An SMAA all-star selection, O’Mara controlled 92 draws, picked up 33 ground balls and caused 23 turnovers.

Lily Schwartzman, Kennebunk senior, attack: One of the state’s three All-America selections, Schwartzman scored 77 goals and assisted on seven this spring. She scooped 34 ground balls and won 65 percent of draws to lead the Rams to their first Class A state title. Over her three-year career, she racked up 161 goals and 25 assists.

Natalie Singer, Marshwood senior, midfield: A former defender moved up to midfield, Singer anchored the corner of Marshwood’s zone defense and caused a school-record 59 turnovers. On offense, she contributed 23 goals and 18 assists. She also scooped 40 ground balls and was responsible for 52 draw controls. She hopes to play club lacrosse at Michigan State.

Ruby Sliwkowski, Kennebunk sophomore, midfield: When opposing defenses focused their attention on Schwartzman, Sliwkowski made them pay. In her first year on varsity, she scored 52 goals, had 36 assists and picked up 49 ground balls. She scored six goals in both the regional and state final, and more than one opposing coach called her the best player they had seen all spring.

Emma Yale, Windham senior, attack: Half of a potent Eagles tandem along with classmate Riley Beem, Yale racked up 66 goals and 26 assists as Windham came within a whisker of reaching the Class A final. She also picked up 20 ground balls and earned 34 draw controls. She plans to continue her career at Tufts University.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cathie Connors, Waynflete

Connors guided an inexperienced squad to a 10-5 record and the Class C state title. Along the way, she surpassed Don Glover of Brunswick as Maine’s winningest high school lacrosse coach, with a career record of 306-84-1 that includes 13 state championships. With only six players back from the 2019 season, Connors and goalie coach Laura Bishop helped mold 10 new players into varsity stalwarts.

